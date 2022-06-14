Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Euronav’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

