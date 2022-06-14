Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of EVK opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.