Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

