EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Down 4.6%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 7.81 and last traded at 7.81. 446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of 135.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 130.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

