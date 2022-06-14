EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $182,188. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

EVER stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $236.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.21. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

