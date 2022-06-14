EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVgo stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,669 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EVGOW opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33.

