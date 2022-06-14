EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.89. EVN shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 0 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.
About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVN (EVNVY)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.