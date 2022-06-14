Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
