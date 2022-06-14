Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.