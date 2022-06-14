Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVVTY stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $193.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.34.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

About Evolution AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.