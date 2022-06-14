Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EE. Barclays assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 32.00.

NYSE EE opened at 25.23 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of 22.65 and a twelve month high of 30.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

