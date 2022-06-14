EXFO (TSE:EXF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.81

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:EXFO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.81 and traded as low as C$7.80. EXFO shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 1,106 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$448.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.81.
About EXFO (TSE:EXF)
