EXFO (TSE:EXF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.81

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:EXFO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.81 and traded as low as C$7.80. EXFO shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 1,106 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$448.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.81.

About EXFO (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

