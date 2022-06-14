Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Trading 4.7% Higher

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.99 and last traded at $100.97. 3,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,233,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

