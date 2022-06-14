Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $11.82

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.32. Expro Group shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 675 shares traded.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.
Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
