Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $11.82

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.32. Expro Group shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 675 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,908,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,632,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

