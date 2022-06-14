Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Exscientia shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 882 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,402,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.