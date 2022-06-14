Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $156.88

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.88 and last traded at $156.90, with a volume of 1857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.47.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
