F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 356,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

