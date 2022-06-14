F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.80. F5 has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $35,479.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,419 shares of company stock worth $982,896. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

