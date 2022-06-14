F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.77.
FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $40,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,419 shares of company stock worth $982,896. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18. F5 has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $249.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
