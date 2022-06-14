Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

