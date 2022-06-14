Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.
Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabege AB (publ) (FBGGF)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.