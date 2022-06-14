Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2,798.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter worth $133,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

