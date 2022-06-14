Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7,525.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7,525.00 and last traded at $7,600.00, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,700.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7,963.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,035.79. The company has a market cap of $942.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $217.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $77.66 million during the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBL)
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.
