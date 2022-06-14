FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $983.71

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 983.71 ($11.94) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.20). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 851 ($10.33), with a volume of 27,926 shares changing hands.

FDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.44) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 983.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,036.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £929.22 million and a PE ratio of 29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.49%.

In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown acquired 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 973 ($11.81) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($38,901.10).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

