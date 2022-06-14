Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

AGM stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $137.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $992.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.20%.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

