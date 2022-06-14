FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 163,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,947,876 shares.The stock last traded at $221.25 and had previously closed at $200.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

