FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $200.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $227.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

