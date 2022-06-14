FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
