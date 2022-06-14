FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in FedNat by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.