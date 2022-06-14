Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from £140 to £114. The company traded as low as $109.70 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 2190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.55.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FERG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,991.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $17,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.39.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

