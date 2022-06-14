FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $$2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.