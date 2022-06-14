Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($46.91) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($47.03). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($46.91), with a volume of 5,102 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,865 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,865.
About Fidessa group (LON:FDSA)
Further Reading
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.