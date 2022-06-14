Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 196,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,579. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.