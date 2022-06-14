Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.
Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 196,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,579. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
