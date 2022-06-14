Financial Analysis: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Gold Resource pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

28.6% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Resource and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Fields 2 3 1 0 1.83

Gold Fields has a consensus target price of $13.77, indicating a potential upside of 47.24%. Given Gold Fields’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and Gold Fields’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.42 $8.03 million $0.12 16.75 Gold Fields $4.20 billion 1.99 $789.30 million N/A N/A

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Gold Resource on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.