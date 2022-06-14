Financial Comparison: Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Jasper Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 528.93%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 507.29%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -42.40% -39.44% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -73.06% -42.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Jasper Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 7.11 -$33.77 million ($1.81) -1.46 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than aTyr Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Jasper Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. It is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

