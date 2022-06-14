Financial Review: Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) vs. SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kura Oncology and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -25.49% -24.28% SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -166.08% -108.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kura Oncology and SELLAS Life Sciences Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.74%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 656.58%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Oncology and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$130.47 million ($1.99) -6.57 SELLAS Life Sciences Group $7.60 million 6.16 -$20.70 million ($2.22) -1.03

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SELLAS Life Sciences Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications. The company has a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. The company also develops nelipepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapy that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

