Financial Survey: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) versus Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.7, suggesting that its stock price is 1,770% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -45.51% -112.57% -36.26% Health Catalyst -57.95% -19.88% -11.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.14 -$2.76 million ($0.20) -3.98 Health Catalyst $241.93 million 2.83 -$153.21 million ($3.10) -4.08

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional Diversity Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Professional Diversity Network and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 157.99%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

