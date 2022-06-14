Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Update

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Finnovate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

