FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Up 4.8%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 2,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 578,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on FINV shares. CICC Research started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

