FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Up 4.8%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 2,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 578,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
Several research analysts recently commented on FINV shares. CICC Research started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter.
About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinVolution Group (FINV)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.