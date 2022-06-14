Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in May

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 595.0 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $$10.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

FCMGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rowe initiated coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

