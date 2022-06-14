First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 29.8% in May

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FBIZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,898. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

