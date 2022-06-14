First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.71

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.71 and traded as low as $33.15. First Capital shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 2,962 shares trading hands.

FCAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.04.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

