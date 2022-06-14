First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Purchases $160,020.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $622.88. 2,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,720. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.67 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $653.95 and a 200 day moving average of $740.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

