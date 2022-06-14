First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. Purchases 254 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. 23,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,287. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $29.30.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

