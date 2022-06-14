First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FCNCP stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 23,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,287. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

