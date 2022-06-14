First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $15,828,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 568,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,274,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 326,622 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.03.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

