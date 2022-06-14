First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Community by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

