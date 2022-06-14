First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
FCCO opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
About First Community (Get Rating)
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community (FCCO)
