First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.18

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

