First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of FNWB opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

