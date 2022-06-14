First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FSFG opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $172.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

