First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,542. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
