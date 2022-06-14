First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,542. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 674,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.