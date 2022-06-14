First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.22

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 73369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 63.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

