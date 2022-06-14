First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 555,742 shares.The stock last traded at $124.32 and had previously closed at $124.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average of $183.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

