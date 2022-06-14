First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $47.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.