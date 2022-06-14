First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

